CENTRAL CITY — Jerry Wayne Jackson, 66, of Central City, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was a Union Carpenter for the Carpenter Union Local 549 in Owensboro and a member of South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Vicki Maddox Jackson; daughter, Christy Wood; and sisters, Deborah Johnson and Kellie Broom.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
