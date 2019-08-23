CENTRAL CITY -- Jerry Wayne Whitehouse Sr., 76, of Central City, passed away quietly in his sleep Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 4:06 a.m. surrounded by his wife and family. He was born April 18, 1943, in Muhlenberg County.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Linda Ann (Flener); and five children, Jerry Jr. (Kathy), Jeff (Gina), Cindy (Tomma), Mike (Kim) and Jason (Lindsay); 26 grandchildren, Jordan, JT, Devan, Megan, Karissa, Quintin, Katie, Kody, Weston, Nathan, Jon, McKenzie, Jessica, Jeff Jr., Jennifer, Jacob, Demetria, TJ, Mystie, Bethany, Trenton, Dillen, Mariah, Destiny, Ethan and Brooklyn; 34 great-grandchildren, Jacie, Ashlyn, Jate, Dillen, Isaac, Maura, Ezekiel, Lincoln, Sienna, Branson, Benton, Myleigh, Haven, Kabree, Madeline, Quintin Jr., Vincent, Kolsen, Cullen, Beckham, Arthur, Amelia, Jeffery III, Adeline, Kenton, Karter, Kalev, Royce, Curtis, Dawson and Jameson; and stepgreat-grandchildren Steven, Dylan and Brooke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Bertha Whitehouse; a son, Anthony Daryl Whitehouse; a granddaughter, Whitney Kaitlyn Whitehouse; a great-grandson, Houstan Duran Wynn; brothers Belvie, James, Melvin, Homer, Joseph, Bobby and Jackie; sisters Louise and Betty; and several infant siblings.
Dad had a long and varied career covering several countries and states. These jobs included a lot of different positions and skills, which gave him the opportunity to make lifelong relationships with a very large group of people. Most of these people became household names we heard stories about all of our life. He began with Rigg's Engineering at age 22, then went to Marion Power Shovel where he helped build the carrier used in the Saturn 5 Program and later used to transport the space shuttle. He started DIG Inc. and A&L Erection, contracting companies that built several draglines and mining shovels from Florida to North Dakota. He finally came home and worked for Bob Green, West Ken Coal, Andalex Resources, and retired from Alliance Resources in 2013.
Dad loved working in his garage, buying and fixing up trucks, cars and golf carts. He was a collector of many things and a vivid storyteller. He loved Linda, candy, westerns, trading, family dinners and company. He hosted a family reunion for up to 300 people every Memorial Day for 40 years and loved every minute of it.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Crossing Holiness Church, 501 W. Second Ave., Central City. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. until service time Sunday at Crossing Holiness Church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
