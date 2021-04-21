BEAVER DAM — Jerry Wayne Wilson, 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Golden Living Center in Tell City, Indiana. He was born March 27, 1947, in Butler County to the late Ray and Lorena Renfrow Wilson. Jerry was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Echols Baptist Church, and he retired from the State of Kentucky where he worked as the manager of the toll plaza in Hartford.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Wilson.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, three daughters, Autumnn Wilson of Beaver Dam, Jerri Lopez of Dundee and Tausha Danielle Wilson of Louisville; two sisters, Kay Renfrow of Butler County and Joyce Webster of Russellville; three grandchildren, Shawntee Baker, Alison Lopez Jiminez and Senaida Lopez Jiminez; and one great-grandson, Isaac Watkins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Brooklyn Cemetery in Butler County with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with the family of Jerry Wayne Wilson from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Jerry Wayne Wilson by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented