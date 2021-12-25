Jess Watson Lee, lovingly known as “Bubba”, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family at the age of 62 on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Owensboro. He was born Dec. 11, 1959, in Houston. Bubba was embraced at heaven’s gates by his parents, the late Ira Watson Lee and Roxie L Bennett Mourning.
Bubba was preceded in death by his parents; and his stepdad, James H. Mourning; his niece, Jennifer Burton-Grooms; and his maternal grandparents, Ruben A. Bennett and Dessie L. Burns Bennett; his paternal grandparents, Jesse Watson Lee and Mary L. Humphreys (Johnny) Rains.
Bubba is survived and loved by his sisters, Barbara (Rick) Grooms, Mary (Brian) Kopp and Debbie (John) Calhoun; his brothers, Eddy (Angie) Mourning and Jimbo (Lisa) Mourning, all of Owensboro; and his aunts, Jean (Claude) Morris and Juanita Ballard of Texas.
Bubba is forever loved by his nieces and nephews, Sabrina (James) Ralph, Gary (Jessica) Hall, Samantha (Brian) Tooley, Melissa (Darius) Walker, Jessica Jones, Danielle Jones, Tiffanie (David) Howard, Kayla Mourning, Dakota (Melody) Mourning, Rosa (Richard) Cox and Tabitha Mourning. He is also survived and loved by many great nieces and nephews; lots of cousins in Texas; and more friends than it would be possible to count.
His best friend was his great-niece, Abigail G. Walker. They had a bond that could not be broken, and the love they shared was so beautiful to watch.
He attended Active Day Adult Day Care, where he will be missed by the staff and clients he has grown to love. Bubba was a 24-year active member of the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association (GRADSA), where he loved attending the Buddy Walk each year. In his younger days, he was involved in Special Olympics, where he excelled in bowling and basketball. He participated in the Color Blast of Owensboro. For the last four years, he enjoyed attending the Tim Tebow, Night to Shine prom with his forever dance partner, Victoria Roberts, and seeing all of his friends dance the night away. He loved Santa Claus. Jess loved attending Southside Fellowship Church and worshiping the Lord with his buddy, Pastor John Fowler, watching his nieces play softball, laughing, getting his picture taken, dancing and singing the sweetest songs in the sweetest voice with the best Bubba language imaginable — of course, his favorite song was “Barbara Ann.”
He loved to steal everyone’s shirts and hats, love on all of the babies and puppies, blow kisses and color in his favorite coloring books. Bubba will forever be known for giving the world’s best thumbs up. He brought so much joy to this world and will greatly be missed. He has taught so many people in his life’s path that it is OK to be different. He is one of the pioneers to bring awareness and acceptance for individuals with a disability. Even though Jess had to go through a lot of obstacles and heartaches because of his disability, he has proven that everyone is more alike than different, his legacy will be remembered for generations to come.
A celebration of life for Bubba will be 6 p.m. Monday at Southside Fellowship Church, 2804 Veach Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. The service will be officiated by Pastor John Fowler. He will be laid to rest at Magnolia Hill Cemetery in Texas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider donating to his 2022 Buddy Walk Team at the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association (GRADSA), P.O. Box 2031, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Condolences and memories for Bubba may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented