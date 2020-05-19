GREENVILLE — Jesse Allen Latham, 37, of Greenville, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was a respiratory therapist at A New Start.
Survivors include: his son, Christopher Allen Kade Latham; daughters, Alyssa Michelle Latham and Lily Taylor Latham; parents, Mitchell Allen and Cyndi Latham, and Thomas and Donna Fulkerson; and brothers, Brandon Lee Latham and Matthew Adam Latham.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Carneal Cemetery, Todd County. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Commented