GREENVILLE —
Jesse Cecil Busick, 75,
of Greenville, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his residence.
He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the
Air Force. He was a UMWA coal miner retiring in 2012, having worked at several strip mines in the area.
Survivors: wife, Brenda Kay Busick; son, Douglas (Lisa) Busick; mother, Wilma Ruth Busick; and sister, Helen Ruth (Gaynam) Rackstraw.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented