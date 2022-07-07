BEAVER DAM — Jesse Lunsford, 64, of Beaver Dam died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, with his family by his side under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. Jesse was a brick mason by trade, owner of Lunsford’s Ceramics, and a member of Horse Branch Church of God.
Survivors: wife, Judy Lunsford; children, Crystale (Jesse) Finley, Melissa Lunsford, April Lunsford, Teresa (Nathan) Stafford, Bobbi Neace, and Billy (Lacy) Lunsford; and sisters, Ruby Phelps and Rhonda (O’Connell) Tarrance.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Lunsford Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Jesse Lunsford by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
