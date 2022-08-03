Jessica Danielle DeGraw, 41, of Utica, departed this realm Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Owensboro. She was born May 24, 1981, in Radcliff to Robert and Patricia DeGraw. Jessica graduated from Owensboro Community & Technical College with an associate’s degree along with a license to practice real estate.
To know Jessica, you were blessed by her smile, abundance of energy, and selfless behavior. She was the ultimate parent, playing the role of both mother and father. Even in the darkest of days, Jessica made sure her children knew Mom would make it happen. For this, Jessica’s children are beyond grateful and want her to know, that she was good enough. Her love for the universe and all it encompassed was her utmost passion. She was mechanically inclined and loved a challenge such as working on motor vehicles. Jessica’s willingness to help others and shield them from pain will be her legacy.
“Remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life lived while I was strong…Continue my heritage, I’m counting on you, keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest…”
Jessica is survived by her parents, Robert (Diddy) and Patricia DeGraw; three AWESOME children, Anna DeGraw (Zach Basham), Aaron Brown, and Danny Brown (Melanie Bivens); brother, Josh DeGraw (Amanda); her cousin and best friend, Casey Martin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and close acquaintances. Jessica will be greatly missed by all, but especially her two bottle-fed cats, Theo and Nelly, and her little dog, Molly Wiggles.
Following her wishes, there will not be a funeral service, but a party in her honor to be held later.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented