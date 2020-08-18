HARTFORD — Jessica Durham Witt, 38, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. She was born Nov. 12, 1981, in Daviess County, to the late Deborah Winsett Durham and Jay Cee Lee Durham surviving. Jessica was employed by Frantz Building Services. She was a positive person with a huge heart, recently she organized the Hometown Hero Billboard. Jessica enjoyed having Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. She was proud to be the First Lady of Barbarossa Motorcycle Club.
Aside from her mother, Deborah Durham; she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Witt; brother, David Forgy and sister, Angel Durham.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory five children, Isaiah Morris, Kaleb Morris, HaiLee Morris, Kaiser Witt and Sonnie David Moon Witt; father, Jay (Kathi) Durham; and sister, Leslie Minton (Chris Bryant)
Funeral services will be private at William L. Danks Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Albin officiating. Burial will be in Witt Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
