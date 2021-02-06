GREENVILLE — Jessica Laine Foster, 46, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Despite her illness, Jessica stayed strong and determined to be in control until the end.
As a child, Jessica dreamed of being a dancer when she grew up. But after graduating from high school in 1992 from Muhlenberg South, she decided being a teacher was more practical. Jessica completed a Bachelor of Science degree at Western Kentucky University in 1998. She later went back to school to complete a Master of Arts in education with the emphasis on reading intervention. Jessica took pride in her students at Dishman-McGinnis Elementary, and she shared her passion for learning with numerous children throughout her 20-year teaching career. In addition to the joy brought to her by her students, Jessica enjoyed music and the beach, but nothing could compare to her love for animals. She was a fun-loving person with a servant’s heart.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Bishop and Flossie Harkins; and paternal grandparents Courtland and Dorothy Foster.
Jessica is survived by her mother, Sheila Foster; her father, Mike (Sandy) Foster; a brother, Clayton; half-brother Courtland Foster; stepbrother Brandon Foster; niece Channa Foster; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Joe Chambers officiating. Burial will be in Lee Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
