Jessie Carroll (Moseley) Bellamy, 86, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest in Owensboro. Jessie was born Nov. 10, 1932, near Whitesville, to her late parents, Phillip May Moseley and Oma Dean (Rodgers) Moseley. She was a member of Friendship Church of Christ near Deanefield.
A lifelong resident of Daviess and Ohio counties, Jessie had moved to Mount Washington nearly six years ago before moving back to Owensboro in June of this year. Jessie worked on a farm, in dry cleaning and as a restaurant cook for most of her adult life. She retired from JD's Restaurant in 1997. She was an avid reader, a consummate cruciverbalist, a fabulous cook and a wonderful mother.
In addition to her parents, Jessie was predeceased by her former husband, Lewis E. Bellamy; a daughter, Anita Louise Statts; a granddaughter, Dana Michelle Statts; a grandson, Mark Daniel Huff; a brother, Charles Lowell Moseley; three sisters, Eunice Marie Ascolese, Thelma Katherine Bishop and Minnie Louise Crain; and a great-grandson, William Henry Harris.
Jessie is survived by two sons, Louis D. Bellamy (Vicki) of Owensboro and William G. Bellamy of Cedar Hill, Tennessee; a son-in-law, Michael Statts of Owensboro; two sisters, May Dean Foreman of Pekin, Indiana and Betty Jo Meyers of Louisville; 10 grandchildren, Emily Baur, Katie Harris, Mollee Maddy, Amanda Carlisle, Debbie Blair, William Bellamy Jr., Carla Swanagan, Timothy Statts, Nathan Statts and Richard Statts; 19 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by two close friends, Charlesetta Miller and Zena Rhineburger, both of Owensboro.
The immediate family wishes to express its most sincere gratitude and appreciation to Nancy and Debbie Bishop-Thompson, both of whom so lovingly cared for Jessie during her years in Mount Washington. A special thank you, also, to Kelly Reeves and the very caring staff at Hillcrest.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Cates Cemetery at Whitesville, with the Rev. Chris Michael officiating. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of gifts to the donor's preferred charity.
Condolences may be placed at www.glenncares.com.
Commented