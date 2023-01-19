Jessie E. Epison, 94, of Whitesville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her home under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Whitesville native was born May 10, 1928, as the only child to the late Jesse Haywood Norris and Katie Howard Norris. Jessie graduated from Western High School (class of 1946). As a faithful and devoted member of Bryant’s Chapel Baptist Church, she was known as the “mother of the church”. Jessie loved to sing and play the piano and enjoyed working puzzles earlier in life. She served in many ways including as a housekeeper and then at the Roosevelt House from which she retired 27 years ago.
In addition to her parents, Jessie also was preceded in death by a son, William Mitchell Epison, as an infant.
Those left to cherish her memory include her six children, Patsy Boards of Owensboro, Joyce Taylor of Whitesville, Kathy Gossom (Ronnie) also of Owensboro, Eulissie Mae Hayes (Billy) of Louisville, Marilyn Epison-Bell (George) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Ricky Epison (Andretta) of Owensboro; 13 grandchildren, Rollo Hibbitt, Britton Hibbitt, Jameica Phipps-Gibson, Joshua Taylor (Jill), Jeremy Gossom (Audrey), Lauren Gossom, Stephanie Taylor-Edge (Steven), Courtney Phipps, Brandon Bell, Katherine Wilson (Lester), Byron Bell (Courtney), Bradley Bell, Jessica Bell-Johnson (Semaj); 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bryant’s Chapel Baptist Church, 10570 Jefferson St., Whitesville, KY 42378 or Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Jessie’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented