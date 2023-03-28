GREENVILLE — Jessie Frank Beckman, 82, of Greenville, died Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at 4:36 p.m. at his residence. Mr. Beckman was born Jan. 16, 1941, in Gosnell, Arkansas. He was a foreman for the CTA — Chicago Transit Authority. He was a member of Woodson Baptist Church, and he enjoyed watching tv, hunting, fishing, and playing with his precious great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Beckman Stanley, and wife, Ellen Marie Beckman.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (John) Daly; son, Frank (Terri) Beckman; brother, Darrel (Liz) Hardin; sister, Bettyann Hauslein; grandchildren, Shannon (Matthew) Stanley, Britney (Devin) Brown, Danny (Amanda) Beckman, Tim Beckman, Caitlyn (Paul) McCann, and Bridget (Paul) Jenrich; and great- grandchildren, Joshua, Alexis, Bryan, Oliver, J.D., Jack, and Clark.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Terry Chaney officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
