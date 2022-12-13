STEPHENSPORT — Jessie M. Harpe, 101, of Stephensport, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Cannelton, Indiana May 20, 1922, the daughter of the late James and Emzia Smith Little. Mrs. Harpe was a former member of Stephensport Baptist Church and attended Dry Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery, making afghans, and watching TV. In years past, she and her husband enjoyed traveling with their friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Omer Clay Harpe, who died March 27, 2015; they were married for 76 years at the time of his death. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Waymond Robbins; her daughter-in-law, Lucy Harpe; and siblings, Raymond and Edgar Little, Mildred Cash, Ellie Kellems, Mayme Brown, and Laura Thomas.
Mrs. Harpe is survived by her daughter, Mary Robbins of Stephensport, and her son, Omer Harpe, Jr. of Owensboro, along with three grandchildren, Kenneth Harpe (Sarah), Ginger Hinton (Gerard), and Keith Robbins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Stephensport. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Dry Valley Baptist Church.
Commented