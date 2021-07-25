HENDERSON — Jessie M. Potts, 90, of Henderson, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at her home under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Jessie graduated from Daviess County High School and went to Lockyear Business School. She worked as a tax preparer for many years. Jessie was a member of Eastview Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She was a member of The Order of Eastern Star Goel Chapter 104. Jessie was a talented quilter and was a member of the Owensboro Area Quilters Guild. She was an avid fisherwoman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryant and Gertrude Chrisler; husband Donald B. Potts; and one brother, Bryant Chrisler.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte A. Paulin of Evansville, Indiana; sons John M. Potts and his wife, Cindy, of Henderson, Donald J. Potts and his wife, Karen, of Robards and Robert B. Potts and his wife, Sally, of Henderson; sister Jo White of Owensboro; sister-in-law Jane Chrisler of Owensboro; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as one great-great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jessie’s life celebration from 11 a.m. until the service time on Monday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The service will be 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Bro. James Wedding officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home.
