LEWISPORT — Jessie Mae Stillwell, 93, of Henderson, formerly of Hancock County, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Henderson Nursing & Rehab. She was born in Breckinridge County April 10, 1929, to the late Lee Allen and Mary Applegate Laslie. Jessie was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker. She enjoyed planting flowers, playing the harmonica, and pro wrestling.
Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Stillwell; daughter, Norma Stillwell Jones; and brother, James Laslie.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary (George) Gibbs; sons, John (Sissie) Stillwell and Herbie Stillwell; grandchildren, Lee Gibbs, Mary (Danny) Compton, Rebecca Gibbs, Ailisa (Scott) Glover, Charlie (Donna) Smiley, and Tammy Davis; ten great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with burial following in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Jessie’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
