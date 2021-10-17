Jessie Ramona Brown, 78, of Fordsville, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Pattiville to the late Lawrence and Lena Tucker. She was retired from UniFirst and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Falls of Rough.
Jessie was preceded also in death by her husband, Thurman “Pee Wee” Brown.
She is survived by her son, Kim (April) Brown of Fordsville; and a sister, Kay Evans of Falls of Rough.
Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
