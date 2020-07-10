GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Jessie Samuel South Jr., 64, of Grandview, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Mary South; children Justin Lewis, Joseph South and James South; mother Beulah South; siblings Helen Begley, Gracie Smith, Mary Dunn, Dale South and Millie Martin.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hackleman Cemetery near Chrisney, Indiana, with Pastor Tim Coomer officiating.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana, is entrusted with care.
