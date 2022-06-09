GREENVILLE — Jettia Mae Duvall, 92, of Greenville, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Central City April 28, 1930, the daughter of Samuel Franklin Morris and Ida Florence Tooley Morris. She was a factory worker for Emerson Electric and had worked as a kitchen staff person at Lake Malone Inn, Longest Elementary School, and other places in the county. She was a member of New Harmony General Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J. T. “Frog” Duvall, in 1986; ten sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by her companion, Mark Everett of Greenville, KY; daughter, Melinda (Paul) Newman of Greenville, KY; two grandchildren, Wesley Newman and Jacqueline Newman; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by Rev. Autry Moore. Burial will follow in Joines Chapel Cemetery in Elkton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
