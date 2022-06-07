HARDINSBURG — Jewel Burch, 73, of Hardinsburg died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was a member of Custer Church of God, Custer Order of Eastern Star #456, and a retired bus driver.
Survivors: husband, Henry Burch; children, Steve Drake, Nina Daigle, and Shelia Drake; stepchildren, Cecil Burch, Cynthia Burch, Rebecca Burch, and Quida Burch; sister, Gladys Burden; and brothers, Larry Armes and Robert Armes.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Trent Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Note: an Easter Star service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Crusade for Children.
Trent Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
