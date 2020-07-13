BEAVER DAM — Jewel Logan Leach, 82, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday July 12, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in the Horton Community in Ohio County to the late Willis Riley and Lucy Smith Leach. He was a Pastor for 35 years, retired from Ford Motor Company and a member of Nelson Pentecostal Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Versie Leach; a son, Steve Leach; a daughter, Donna Denny; grandchildren, Rebekka Leach, Brandon Leach and Ava Grace Coleman.
Survivors include 11 children, Scott Leach, of Manitou, Mike (Bridget) Leach of Beaver Dam, Tracy (Wayne) Skipworth, of Central City, Tara (Jeramy) Rock, of Owensboro, Jeremy (Melissa) Leach, of Beaver Dam, Trina (Bryce) Coleman, of Beaver Dam, Teresa (Roger) Holland, of Beaver Dam, Amy Leach, of Hartford, Sarah (David) Miller, of Centertown, Mary (Greg) Poston, of Beaver Dam, Matthew (Elizabeth) Leach, of Beaver Dam; 50 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday at Nelson Pentecostal Church in Nelson Creek, with the Rev. Paul Uzzle, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until funeral time on Friday at the church.
