HARDINSBURG — Jewel Shelman, 91, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a civil service retiree.
Survivors include her sons, Shelby Shelman and Logan Shelman; and sisters Marcella Kinder and Ruth Matney.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Jolly Cemetery, Sample. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Hardinsburg United Methodist Church.
Commented