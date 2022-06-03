Jewell Dean Howard, 86, of Owensboro went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 1, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Phillip and Mary Ella Walls.
Her membership in Zion Missionary Baptist Church was full of service. She sang in the choir and helped in various other functions of the church for many years. She was the proud owner of Kid Kountry for over 25 years. She married her high school sweetheart James T. Howard on July 4, 1953. She was a beloved wife, devoted mother, and loving grandmother and great-grandmother as well as a loyal friend. She loved bowling, western movies, traveling, tennis, and you knew not to call when Tiger Woods or the Wheel of Fortune was on the television. Her hearty laugh and infectious smile could light up a room.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Alice Johnson and Phillip Walls; her sons, Darrin and Tyrone Howard; and great-grandson, Ryan Matthew.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving husband; children, Lolita Scott, Marian “Baybay” Leachman, and Jermaine (Linda) Howard; her brother, Hamadi Walls; her son-in-law, Michael Leachman; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jewell loved her family unconditionally and would sacrifice anything for them. She will be missed dearly and deeply by her loved ones.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2311 W. 9th St., Owensboro, with Rev. Larry Lewis officiating. There will be a private burial for family. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Final arrangements by McFarland Funeral Home, Inc., 1001 W. 5th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Commented