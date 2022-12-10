DRAKESBORO — Jewell “Ebbie” Edward Wood, 73, of Drakesboro, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 4:05 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a retired coal miner and attended Belton Beechmont Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors: wife, Carolyn Miller Wood; children, Connie (Mark) Edge and Tim Wood; brothers, Wayne Wood, Jimmy Wood, Gerald Wood, and Robert Wood; and sister, Shirley Saddler.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented