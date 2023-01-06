GREENVILLE — Jewell Franklin Tucker, 90, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his residence. Mr. Tucker was born Feb. 2, 1932, in Muhlenberg County. He was a member of Woodson Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran. His priorities in life were faith and family. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His hobbies were fishing and running his backhoe.
He is survived by his wife, Glena Ree Poole Tucker; three children, Jewell Lynn (Teresa) Tucker of Central City, Susan Sisk of Greenville and Regina Tucker of Greenville; grandchildren, Jenny (Buck) Shepherd, Joe (Sam) Tucker, David (Wendy) Abshire and Scarlet (Nate) Brown; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brothers, Buddy Tucker and Bobby Tucker; and sister, Tunny Noffsinger.
Funeral services are Saturday, Jan. 7 2023 at noon at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Rev. Terry Chaney officiating. Burial in Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
