LEWISBURG — Jewell Garrett, 79, of Lewisburg, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his residence. He was born Nov. 8, 1943, in Muhlenberg County. He was a crane operator for Smith Contracting and a member of Woodson Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ann Garrett; son, Christopher Jewell Garrett; mother, Zella Garrett; and several brothers and sisters.
He was survived by his companion, Mary Jane “Janie” May; son, William Jewell (Jessica) Garrett; granddaughter, Kayla (Coty) Carroll; and great-grandchildren, Waid Morris, Addilynn Carroll, and Carter Carroll.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. Barry Noe officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the funeral home.
