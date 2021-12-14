Jewell Kennedy Phillips, 88, of Owensboro, passed away on December 11, 2021 at Baptist Health in Lexington. She was born on October 30, 1933 in Muhlenberg County to the late Robert and Era Kennedy. Jewell retired in 1975 after 26 years at General Electric Company.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Finley William “Bill” Phillips; stepdaughter, Lorena Lea Phillips; sisters, Margaret Lovell, Nancy Hope, Edna Dukes, Ida Vincent, Glenda Giddens, Sue Walker, Jane Moore, and brother, Joseph Kennedy.
Survivors include her stepdaughter, Joan Phillips “Joni” Burchett of Georgetown, KY, sister, Ann Wells, and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in is charge of arrangements.
