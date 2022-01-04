GREENVILLE — Jewell Mae Genet, 93, of Greenville died on January 2, 2022, at 12:36 a.m. at her residence. She was born on March 11, 1928, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Lela Bradley, husbands Arthur Louis McPherson, and Herman Genet, Companion Wayne Christensen, and brothers Bill Bradley and Don Bradley, sisters Marie Hughes, Jackie Gardner, Edna Russ, Lucille Gibson, and Carmen Bradley.
Ms. Genet was survived by her daughter, Stacey McPherson Garrett; grandsons, Dylan Garrett, and Connor Garrett; great-granddaughter, Adeline Garrett; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday January 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Mr. Paul Moore Officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Tuesday January 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
