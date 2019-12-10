Jewell Parks Young, 88, of Owensboro, was taken home Dec. 8, 2019. She was born July 28, 1931, in French Lick, Indiana, to Albert W. and Pauline Cox Parks, both of whom preceded her in death.
She graduated from Cannelton (Indiana) High School and the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital School of nursing. She was a registered nurse at ODCHS for 35 years. She was a dedicated member of Third Baptist Church, singing in the choir, teaching in the nursery, and serving the Senior Adult Fellowship over a period of 43 years. She was an avid reader and puzzle solver.
Jewell married Estell Young of Daviess County on May 25, 1957, and they shared their lives happily for nearly 53 years until his death in February 2010. A sister, Jean Carr, and a brother, Air Force Lt. Albert W. Parks, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by three sons, David (Gale) Young, of Vancouver, Washington, Douglas Young, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Michael (Julia) Young, of Rockport, Indiana; six grandchildren, Adam (Charlotte) Young, of Kanab, Utah, Nathan (Bethany) Young, of Abilene, Texas, Stephen Young, of Tampa, Florida, Lindsey (Josh) Orem, of Wadesville, Indiana, Shelby Beck, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Monica Young, of Chesapeake, Virginia; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services are at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Third Baptist Church, P.O. Box 808, Owensboro, KY 42302.
