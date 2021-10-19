BELTON — Jewell Wayne Drake, 67, of Belton, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 6:28 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was retired from TVA, and a member of Nelson Creek Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Drake; son, Joseph (Brittney) Drake; daughters, Kayla Smith, Alissa (Michael) Mayes and Gabrielle Perry; mother, Margie Drake; brother, Timmy (Trace) Drake; and sisters, Connie (Troy) Peveler, Diane Drake, Vonda Spears, Beverley (Donald) Jackson, and Darlene Miller.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rochester Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented