Jill Ann Huff, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at her home. She was born July 21, 1966, to the late Bobby and Anita (Harmon) Newman. Jill was a 1984 graduate of Daviess County High School. She worked with the Daviess County School System for years and was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. She enjoyed raising her three grandchildren, coffee, reading (especially Harry Potter), watching true crime, nap time, and her cat, Luna.
In addition to her parents, Jill was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Barry Lee Huff, in 2008, and a brother, Rodney Newman.
She is survived by daughters, Leeann Huff of Bristow, Indiana, Larae Huff (Aaron Ziehr) of Tell City, Indiana, and Misty Newton and Marla Huff, both of Owensboro; grandchildren, Jaelynn Huff, Bailey Williams, Lydia Williams, Tori Huff, Ivan Huff, Lynzie Huff, Jesse Huff, Wesley Newton, Jacob Newton, Morgan Newton, and Madison Newton; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Pam Newman of Owensboro; brothers, Toby Newman and Greg Newman, both of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Jill’s family, in the care of Misty Newton, at Glenn Funeral Home, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented