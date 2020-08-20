LIVERMORE — Jim Brown, 78, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. James William Brown was born Feb. 5, 1942, in Lawrenceburg to the late Wilber and Audrey Lee Lewellen Brown, was married to the former Carmenlita Farmer and was later married to the former Linda Lou Camfield until her death. Jim earlier worked at Daniels Construction, NSA and Kelly Wilmore and was a member of Harvest Vision Church. He enjoyed all sports, especially University of Kentucky basketball and NASCAR. In addition to his parents and his two wives, Jim was preceded in death by a son, Mark Eric Brown; and his sister, Susan Brown.
Survivors include a son, James D. Brown of Titusville, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Christopher Eric Brown of Owensboro; a half-brother, Barry Swihart of Lexington; his fiancee, Ina Chambers of Livermore; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Brad Clark officiating. Friends may visit with Jim’s family from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Jim’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Jim’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Jim Brown family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Harvest Vision Church, 2242 Highway 431 North, Livermore, KY 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
