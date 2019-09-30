ISLAND -- Jim Markwell 88, of Island, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. James Winfield Markwell was born Aug. 7, 1931 in Island, Ky. to the late Clyde Melvin and Ethel Marie Howell Markwell and was married to the former Sue Faye Hopkins Nov. 10, 1950. Jim was a farmer, helped with public relations for the former First Security Bank, served on the bank board for several years and was a member of Island Baptist Church. He also served for 45 years on the McLean County Soil Conservation Board and was a member of the G.R.A.D.D. Board. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Markwell, who died May 31, 2004.
Jim was a strong and optimistic person. He had been very ill for a number of years but was able to hide his discomfort very well. His failing eyesight was a troubling woe, especially when he was forced to let his wife chauffeur him. This leading to his constant daily drivers education courses for his wife. Jim bravely approached each new day with anticipation of the daily arrival of his 5 year old granddaughter, Marley Elise Jackson. She became his reason for living and cherishing each day of play with a scheduled nap at 1 o'clock. They made nap time a daily delight. It started with her complaining, "I'm not sleepy or tired" and Jim would quickly mention new games which they played most days, always leading to the scheduled nap. This routine was his daily medicine of happiness. He loved each of his grandchildren, Emily, Brad and Blake, looked forward to every phone call and visit, and was so proud of the two young men serving their country. Brad serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Blake as a Purple Heart Recipient in Afghanistan serving in Operation Enduring Freedom. Jim fought a good fight. The race is now done, by slowly losing his energy day by day. Jim had many struggles but was filled with the strength to survive.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Sue Markwell; a son, Tim Markwell of Walnut, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Emily Bolton, Brad Markwell (Jessica) and Blake Markwell (Whitney); six great grandchildren, Barrett Markwell, Marley Jackson, Thea Louise Markwell, Kyri Cortte, T.J. Johnson, and Faithe Johnson; and a nephew, Larry Haley of Island.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Chad Rafferty officiating. Burial will be in the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jim's family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Livermore.
The Jim Markwell family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Joe Howell; 835 Doug Hill Road; Island, Ky. 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
