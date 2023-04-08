GREENVILLE — Jim Randall Howe Jr., 62, of Greenville, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. He was a long-haul truck driver.
Survivors: wife, Patty Ann Corwin Howe; mother, Jane Howe; children, Tracy (Christopher) Eylens, Tina Rowland, D.J. Rowland, Kenny (Melissa) Rowland, and Ashley (Bobby) Rowland; and sister, Kim (John) Pope.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
