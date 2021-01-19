GREENVILLE — Jim Randall Howe Sr., 79, of Greenville, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 2:32 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a supervisor at Super-Valu, and a member of Woodland Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Jane Howe; son, Jim Randall (Patty) Howe, Jr.; daughter, Kimberly (John “Fuzzy”) Pope; and brother, Jerry Howe.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Woodland Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
