Jim W. Wilhite, Sr., 83, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home. He was born in Daviess County to the late Frederick Worthington Wilhite and Lena Hensly Wilhite Crouch.
Jim was a truck driver for 32 years and retired in 2000. He was of the Baptist faith and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Jim was a member of American Legion 9, Owensboro Daviess County Veteran's Association, V.F.W. 696 Support Member, National Rifle Association; and a lifetime member of AmVets 75, Marine Corps League 804, Fleet Reserve Association 4 and Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed camping and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, David Wilbur Wilhite.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Anita Wilhite; children, Jimmy Wilhite (Sheila), Marilyn Arnett (Jeff), Teresa Johnston (Jeff) and William Donald Wilhite; a brother, Fred Wilhite; grandchildren, Kameryn Aldridge, Nikki Wilhite, Ryan Wilhite, Emily Arnett, Kelsey Arnett, Maddie Arnett, Darren Johnston, Brandon Johnston, Britney Johnston and Amber Wilhite; and 3 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday. The burial will be at Scherer Cemetery in Stanley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marine Corps League C/O Lou Drawdy 4100 Kipling Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jim W. Wilhite Sr. may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
