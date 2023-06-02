Jimmie Ann Wilkinson, 68, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born June 27, 1954, in Greenville to the late James and Sarah Jane (Neeley) Wilkinson. Jimmie Ann spent most of her life living in Greenville. She left a lasting impact on those who knew her. When illness set in, Jimmie Ann moved to Owensboro and lived her remaining days there.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nephews, Rick Chappell and Bryant Mitchell, and a niece, Teresa Walker Davis.
She leaves behind her significant other, James Payne of Owensboro; her daughter, Faith Anne (Johnny) Mefford of Browder; two grandsons, Carter Mefford and Grant Mefford, both of Browder; and three sisters, Sarah (Gene) Todd of Owensboro, Jane Lamke of Hopkinsville, and Mary Edmonds of Greenville.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, in the chapel of Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
