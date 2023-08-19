CLEATON — Jimmie Armour Sr., 76, of Cleaton, died at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a US Army veteran.
Survivors: companion, Susan Lott; children, Jimmie Armour, Jr., Joey Armour, and Christina Armour Groves; sisters, Barbara Baugh and Sue Todd of Central City; and brothers, Earl (Penny) Armour, Bobby (Debbie) Armour, and Danny (Lisa) Armour.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
