Jimmie B. Cox Sr., 83 of Owensboro, passed away peacefully May 9, 2020, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 8, 1937, in Morgantown, to the late Odie and Lottie Johnson Cox. Jimmie was retired from HON furniture as a supervisor.
He enjoyed riding scooters with friends, listening to country and bluegrass music and playing checkers online with people around the world.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Cox; son, Carmen Ray Cox; grandson, Jacob Izsak; brother, Essie D. Cox; and sister, Winnie Mae Cardwell.
He is survived by his son, Jimmie B. Cox Jr.; daughter, Rhonda Gail Ralph; and grandchildren, Aaron Cox and Jesse Izsak.
In compliance with health and safety directives, services for Mr. Cox will be private. Burial will be at South Hampton Cemetery.
Condolences and memories for the family of Jimmie B. Cox Sr. may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
