Surrounded by his loving family, Jimmie D. Sigers, of Owensboro, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday evening, May 20th at 9 p.m. Jim had fought a good fight for the past several months and now is breathing easy among family and friends in the presence of his Lord. No doubt, he and Billy have had their reunion and are entertaining their grandparents with “pickin and grinnin.” Jimmie, the only son of J. W. and Virginia Sigers, was born May 18, 1944. He grew up in Nelson Creek, Kentucky, but spent his adult life in Owensboro. He retired after 40 years as a millwright mechanic at Alcoa. He was an avid UK basketball fan and loved to pick the guitar and cook meals for the family, along with the homeless shelters. He also enjoyed singing in the choir at Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro. During his illness, one of his goals was to get well enough to sing again. The greatest love of his life, outside his wife and daughter, was his grandchildren. Often their favorite playmate, Jim always looked forward to cooking their favorite meal on Wednesdays. He loved making people laugh, and one didn’t have to be around him long until he was sharing his favorite joke. Kristi said she hoped Jesus likes jokes, because her dad has a million of them.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his son, William D. (Billy) Sigers; and his sister, Joyce Peercy. Music, laughter and faith wove the Sigers and extended family together. Jim’s legacy lives on through each of his loved ones.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra; his daughter, Kristi (Randy) Lanham of Owensboro; his granddaughter, who he helped raise, Morgan (Chris) Thomas of Henderson; granddaughters Emma Leigh, Addie Mae and Skylar Lanham; grandsons Jared Sigers, Gage and Jude Thomas; brother-in-law and dear friend David Peercy; sisters-in-law Peggy Williams and Suzanne (Ralph) Dillihay; and a host of friends.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the service at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery in Central City. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Sigers shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for the family of Jimmie D. Sigers may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
