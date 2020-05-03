BEECHMONT — Jimmie Edward Engler, 73, of Beechmont died May 1, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was a laborer and a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Plummer Engler; sons Kevin Engler, and Korey Engler; daughters Kelly Brackett, and Kayla Carroll; brothers William Gordon Engler and George Engler; and sister Kay Engler.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements will be private for immediate family only, with private burial in Forest Grove Cemetery. Brother Tom Carroll will conduct the services. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
