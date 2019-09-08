BEAVER DAM -- Jimmie Dale Hobdy, 80, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home. He retired from the railroad as a welder and served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hobdy; children Tina Maria Warren, Dwayne Dustin Hobdy, Shawn Deon Hobdy and Eric Jason Hobdy; and brothers Jackie Hobdy and Bobby Hobdy.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery, McHenry. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Jimmie Dale Hobdy Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
