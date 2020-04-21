BEAVER DAM — Jimmie L. Southard, 83, of Beaver Dam, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born July 12, 1936, in Ohio County to the late Thomas Leo and Martha Ellen Southard. Jimmie worked as a timber buyer, horse trader and farmer, and he was of the Baptist faith.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Frances Marie Phelps Southard; daughter-in-law Melissa Southard; and one brother, Bennie Southard.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory two sons, Michael (Elaine) Southard and Donald Southard, both of Beaver Dam; seven grandchildren, Bobbi Jo (Robert) Fulcher of Russellville, Casie Hopkins of Springfield, Tennessee, Chelsea (Chase) Rusher of Fordsville, Shelby (Blake) Boone of Hartford, Melanie Southard, Emmilee Southard and Keller Southard, all of Beaver Dam; seven great-grandchildren, Rylie, Beau, Remi, Brooke, Kaylee, Annalee and Chandler; and three siblings, Fred (Jenny) Southard, Wilma (Eddie) Boswell and Wanda (David) Taylor, all of Beaver Dam.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, funeral services will be private. Burial will be in
Slaty Creek Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Jimmie’s funeral services will be available for viewing at https://www.facebook.com/danks.f.home.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-by caravan remembrance on Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Follow the posted signs to direct you to the viewing area. The family requests that you please come as you are and drive through. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you can roll down your window and show your support to Jimmie’s family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Slaty Creek Cemetery and mailed to James E. Shepherd, 2792 State Route 269, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Jimmie L. Southard by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
