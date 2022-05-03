LEWISPORT — Jimmie Lee Reynolds, 77, of Lewisport, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born on October 12, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Malcolm and Margaret Silbereisen Reynolds. Jimmie was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church, retired as a Union Painter from IUPAT Local 156, and served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed riding horses, his Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting, and fishing. Jimmie loved UK basketball and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Reynolds.
Jimmie is survived by his son, Thomas Corey (Robin) Reynolds; daughter, Amy Louise (Chris) Kazlauskas; grandchildren, Corlie Beth Reynolds, Nathan Thomas Reynolds, Mason Hunter Kazlauskas, and Noah Christopher Kazlauskas; sister, Betty Grace Vaughn; and half-brother, Larry Reynolds.
The funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Jimmie’s family will be greeting friends from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
