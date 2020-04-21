Jimmie R. Havener, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Owensboro to the late James William “J.W.” Havener and Christine Lear Godby. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. After serving in the Air Force, he joined the Army Reserve. Jimmie enjoyed hunting, fishing, being a collector, drag racing and his dogs. But most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Patrick Payne; and a brother-in-law, Donald Nelson.
He is survived by two daughters, Krystal Payne and Tammy (Eric) Loucks; nephew Jay (Melissa) Nash; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Landon, Madelyn, Andrea, Sydney and Jackson; sister Judy Nelson; ex-wife and friend Sandra Payne; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Jimmie’s funeral service will be available for viewing on Wednesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky at 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
