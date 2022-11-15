GREENVILLE — Jimmie Wayne DeArmond, 77, of New Cypress, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. Jimmie was born April 2, 1945, in Muhlenberg County. He was a graduate of Graham High School. He was a member of New Cypress Baptist Church and also attended Second Baptist Church in Greenville. He was the choir director for many years at New Cypress and at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Muhlenberg Community Choir. He retired from Pittsburgh and Midway Coal Company after many years of service in 2000. He loved farming, singing, camping, and attending the farm show in Louisville every February, but most of all, loving, supporting, and taking care of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gladys DeArmond, and great-grandchild, Regan DeArmond.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Deborah Smith DeArmond; three children, David (Teresa) DeArmond, Michelle (Bernard) O’Nan, and Joshua (Ashley) DeArmond; eight grandchildren, Amanda DeArmond, Katherine O’Nan, Lydia O’Nan, William DeArmond, Claribel DeArmond, Brianna Johnson, Bailey Johnson, and Brian Headon; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Johnson and Taylor Johnson; one sister, Sissy (Larry) Scott; niece, Amy (Matt) Bell; nephew, Jamie (Anna) Scott; and two great-nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, conducted by Bro. Jerry Eades and assisted by Bro. Bob Thurman. Burial will be in New Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
