GREENWOOD, Ind. — Jimmy Allen Hill, 77, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Greenwood Meadows in Greenwood, Indiana. He was born July 19, 1942, in Wayne County, Michigan, to the late Kermit and Olive Marie Allen Hill. Mr. Hill retired from General Electric and was of the Baptist faith. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his children, Bradley A. Hill of St. Francis and Joseph K. (Tracy L.) Hill of Indianapolis; his brother, Greg (Jan) Hill of Beaver Dam; and two grandchildren, Ethan Hill and Kendal Hill.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be held. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Jimmy Allen Hill by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
