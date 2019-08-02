SACRAMENTO -- Jimmy Blackburn, 85, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. James Carroll Blackburn was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Muhlenberg County to the late George William and Geneva Webb Blackburn. Jimmy worked at Alcoa aluminum plant and was a farmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Jimmy enjoyed farming, gardening, watching his nephews play sports back in the day and "supervising" the day-to-day activities at the Carroll Miller farm. He was often seen working on his farm with his canine companions, Blue and Big Dog. Jimmy always looked forward to Sunday meals and holidays across the field with his family. His generous spirit helped many people in the surrounding area, as well as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to which he was a loyal contributor. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by an infant brother, J.W. Blackburn; two great-nephews, Matthew Dillingham and Mark Dillingham; and a great-great-niece, Bella Dillingham.
Left behind to cherish his memory are a brother, George Blackburn (Joyce) of Sacramento; two nieces, Andrea Knight (Lonnie) of Milan, Tennessee, and Linda Dillingham (Damon) of Sacramento; a great-nephew, Ty Dillingham (Whitney) of Central City; two great-great-nephews, Cooper Dillingham and Ryder Matthew Dillingham; and a great-great-niece, Mattie Dillingham.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sacramento Methodist Cemetery with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating and military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. As per Jimmy's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life meal hosted by Worthington Chapel United Methodist Church in their fellowship hall following the graveside service.
The Blackburn family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Riverside for their care of Jimmy during his stay, especially to the special care by Barry Zoellick. Please know that Jimmy enjoyed every visit, card and call from friends and family while in the Riverside facility.
The Jimmy Blackburn family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Jimmy Blackburn's Philanthropic Fund, P.O. Box 242, Sacramento, KY 42372, which will be dispersed among his favorite charities.
