BEECH GROVE -- Jimmy Cheatham, 72, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home in Beech Grove. James Glenn Cheatham was born March 7, 1947, in Beech Grove, to the late Raymond Lester and Opal Louise Hinton Cheatham and was married to the former Lavonna Marie "Ree Ree" Pillow on June 12, 1965.
Jimmy was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, retired as an engineer from the Crounse Corp. after 28 years of service and was a member of the Methodist faith. During his retirement, he was very involved in the operations of Cheatham Farm and enjoyed watching both sports and western movies and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by a son, James Anthony Cheatham; and a brother, Fred Cheatham.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Ree Ree Cheatham; two sons, Greg Cheatham (Callie) of Beech Grove and Woody Cheatham (Jessica) of Wilsonville, Alabama; four grandchildren, Trevor Cheatham, Allie Cheatham, Maddison Cheatham and Andrew England; and two brothers, Charles Ray Cheatham (Shirley) and Steve Cheatham (Linda), both of Beech Grove.
To honor Jimmy's wishes, there will be no public services. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, is handling the arrangements for Jimmy's family.
The Jimmy Cheatham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Benedict Cemetery Fund, 180 Kentucky 136 W., Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
