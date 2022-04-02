HARTFORD — Jimmy Dale Bailey, 78, of Hartford, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born June 7, 1943, in Ohio County, to the late Albert Edward and Connie Vincent Bailey. Jimmy was a United States Marine Corps veteran and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring old cars, camping, and gardening.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Bailey, and one granddaughter, Ariel Nicole Unsel.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 61 years, Rita Bailey of Hartford; three daughters, Cindie (Ronnie) Kelley of McHenry, Lindie (Joe) Unsel of Hartford, and Kelly (Thomas) Crowder of Horse Branch; one sister, Sue (Harold) Wallace of McHenry; eight grandchildren, April, Laura, Jimmy, Keira, Aaron, Travis, Thomas, and Jacob; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rev. Gleanie Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with his family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Jimmy Dale Bailey by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented